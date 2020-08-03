Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis honored with vigil in Huntsville

National
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Local activists with the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance hosted a candlelight vigil in Big Spring Park Sunday night to honor the late John Lewis.

Organizers said it’s important to pause and honor his legacy.

“Because of the work that we are actually doing as activists in the area and also calling for some changes within the way the government is functioning right now, it’s especially important for us as a way to encourage one another and motivate each other to follow his example,” said Angela Curry with United Women of Color.

The vigil included guest speakers, voter registration and a special photo presentation projected on the side of City Hall.

