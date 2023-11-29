COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On the morning of Nov. 29, the Columbus Police Department presented a check to Special Olympics Georgia at Rally Point Harley-Davidson. The check is valued at over $21,000.

The Columbus Police Department says this is the largest donation raised in the four-year history of their fundraiser, the River City Motorcycle Rodeo. The fundraiser is in collaboration with Rally Point Harley-Davidson. It is hosted every year in October to give local organizations and the community a chance for fellowship and to raise money for a good cause.

Edan Hodge, an ambassador for Special Olympics Georgia, says the Columbus Police Department is one of their top five fundraisers.

“We rely on mostly of donations and with Law Enforcement Torch Run. They do a lot over the last 40 years, doing everything they can bring in the place, man, and trying to get donations. It helps other athletes in other departments to, you know, reach out to other athletes across the nation and internationally.”

The donation made will be used to help more than 17,000 athletes. Special Olympics Georgia will host the 2024 State Indoor Winer Games & S.E. Powerlifting on Jan. 26 and 27 in Marietta, Georgia.