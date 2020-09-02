Confederate Monument in Bentonville Square removed

by: Gary Gilbert

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews are working on removing the Confederate Monument located on the Bentonville Square.

The statue will be relocated to a nearby park.

The statue of the Confederate soldier has been in the Bentonville Square since 1908 and has been the center of much controversy over the years.

It will be moved to the James H. Berry Park in Bentonville, where former Governor Berry is buried.

After its relocation, the Benton County Historical Society will own and operate the park and display the monument.

