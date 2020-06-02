Congress wants to give business owners more options for Paycheck Protection Program funds

If you’re a business owner who received Paycheck Protection money from the government, you may have more options on how to use it.

Congress is moving to make spending that PPP money easier and with fewer rules on paying it back.

With a vote of 417 to 1, the House passed a bill that gives recipients of Paycheck Protection Program loans more time to use that money and greater flexibility on how to spend it.

But before business owners get that flexibility, the bill has to pass the Senate which is working on its own version of similar legislation, and it’s not clear when either measure will move forward.