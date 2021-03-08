 

COVID relief bill allows student debt forgiveness without tax hit

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The COVID relief bill working its way through congress will make it easier for President Biden to forgive some student loan debt, proponents say.

A provision in the bill would make any student loan forgiveness passed from 2021-2025 tax-free. Forgiven debt is normally considered taxable income. If that forgiveness became tax-free, $10,000 in cancellation would save the average borrower around $2,000 in taxes, according to CNBC.

“This will pave the way for President Biden to provide real relief to student borrowers without fearing they’ll receive a huge tax bill they cannot afford,” Ashley Harrington, federal advocacy director at the Center for Responsible Lending, said in a statement over the weekend.

All federal student loans are eligible, including state education loans, institutional loans, private student loans and private parent loans, according to Axios.

The provision had been pushed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bob Menendez.

The House is expected to approve the provision soon for President Biden to sign it into law. The government will lose some $44 million in revenue because of the provision, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 37°
Smoke
Smoke 0% 65° 37°

Tuesday

73° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 73° 42°

Wednesday

76° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 76° 49°

Thursday

79° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 79° 51°

Friday

81° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 81° 53°

Saturday

82° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 82° 56°

Sunday

77° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 77° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

54°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

51°

10 PM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
1%
49°

47°

12 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
1%
46°

44°

2 AM
Clear
1%
44°

44°

3 AM
Clear
1%
44°

42°

4 AM
Clear
2%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
3%
41°

39°

6 AM
Clear
3%
39°

38°

7 AM
Sunny
3%
38°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
41°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

67°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

69°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

68°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories