Crash leads to arrest of Ohio man found driving with dead passenger

National

by: Kathryn Ghion and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio man who police say was involved in a vehicle accident Monday afternoon was arrested after a body was discovered at the scene.

The driver, John Polen of St. Clairsville, was accused of offenses against a human corpse, according to an arrest warrant out of Belmont County.

Authorities said 36-year-old David Allen Saunders, a passenger, was ejected from a car when it veered off the road and hit a sign.

Officials first thought Saunders had died as a result of the accident, but a coroner’s examination revealed he had been dead for several hours or longer, according to the warrant.

Saunders had been reported missing to St. Clairsville police on Monday. His cause of death was not immediately known.

The warrant also says Polen was suspected of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. He was arrested in Wheeling and arraigned in Ohio County on Tuesday morning.

Polen remained in the Northern Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

67° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 100% 67° 53°

Wednesday

76° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 76° 55°

Thursday

82° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 82° 54°

Friday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Saturday

75° / 52°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 52°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 75° 56°

Monday

76° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 20% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

3 PM
Rain
80%
62°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

5 PM
Showers
40%
66°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

11 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

12 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
10%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
10%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
10%
54°

54°

7 AM
Clear
10%
54°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
54°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

66°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories