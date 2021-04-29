Crowds line up as President Biden passes through downtown Plains

PLAINS, Ga. (WRBL) – Crowds began lining the streets of downtown Plains as early as 9:00 a.m. in hopes of catching a glimpse of President Joe Biden as his motorcade headed to the home of former President Jimmy Carter.

People filled the streets with lawn chairs, signs, snacks and water awaiting his arrival. The distance spectators traveled to see the historic event varied. Teacher Lindsay Gribble came from Statesboro, driving three hours for the quick moment in history.

“I actually came down because I teach American Government and I always really wanted to meet a president or at least see a president,” said Gribble. “So I figured this would be a really good chance since Plains is so small, so I thought I would just come out for the day so I could at least see the motorcade drive by.”

Some came from just two minutes away, like up the street Plains resident Darius Hicks.

“Well I am here today because this is my first time actually seeing an actual sitting president motorcade come through,” said Hicks. “So I said once and a lifetime experience, so I come up to see what’s going on.”

The crowd cheered and waved eagerly as the Presidential Motorcade came in and out of town. A Dawson resident, James Grier, who traveled 25 minutes before authorities closed down the streets label the meeting of current President Joe Biden and Former President Jimmy Carter a historical tradition.

“Ooh, I think that is historical. I think that is so much respect for a former president and I think that’s a tradition of the United States of America and we should continue that as long as it is so,” said Grier.

One local shop keeper, Philip Kurland said he’s just happy President Biden recognizes the importance of Plains, Georgia.

“The town is ecstatic that President Biden is coming. We’re very proud and we’re happy to be a representative of all southwest Georgia,” said Kurland. “I think everyone in the area is really happy that President Biden is recognizing that we exist and we’re important, especially that we’re important.”