Cuomo takes over governors group as virus batters states

National

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo removes a mask as he holds a news conference in Tarrytown, New York June 15, 2020. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to lead the group representing the nation’s governors, which has played a pivotal role in communicating with the Trump administration about state needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

As head of the bipartisan National Governors Association, Cuomo will have to walk a fine line between his naturally combative style and a more deferential approach to the White House favored by Republicans.

As perhaps the nation’s most recognizable governor, Cuomo’s elevated profile could help the governors association become more influential as it lobbies for increased aid for the states.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be stepping down as the chairman, allowing Cuomo to take the reins of the group.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Thursday

94° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 96° 74°

Monday

95° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 95° 73°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories