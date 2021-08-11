DC Fire and EMS medic attacked while responding to emergency assistance call in Northeast

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of 1700 block of West Virginia Ave in Northeast for an emergency assistance call on early Tuesday morning around 12:28 am.

Units arrived on the scene and learned that while a patient was being treated in the back of the ambulance a suspect assaulted one of the EMS members.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested and charged with assault on a member of the police force or fire department. Minor injuries were sustained in this incident, according to officials.