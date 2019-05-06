National

Deadly Russian plane crash kills 41

Posted: May 06, 2019 07:22 AM EDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 07:23 AM EDT

MOSCOW, Russia (CBS) - Forty-one people were killed when a Russian passenger plane made an emergency crash-landing and caught fire Sunday at a Moscow airport.

In all, 78 people were on board. Officials say among the dead are two children.

Cellphone video taken inside the cabin shows flames flaring out from the side of the plane.

The plane's manufacturer said the aircraft received maintenance in April and the pilot had more than 1,000 hours of experience flying the plane.

