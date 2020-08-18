“Democracy is a team sport,” says Gov. Whitmer at DNC convention

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke tonight at the Democratic National Convention.
Earlier today, the Democratic National Convention Committee released portions of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s prepared remarks for tonight’s address at the Democratic National Convention.
Additionally, highlighted topics from Whitmer’s speech were tweeted live during the event:
The event took place in Milwaukee but most speakers will address the convention from remote sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of Monday’s program is “We the People.”
The four-night virtual event is expected to conclude Thursday with the formal nomination of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The party will also be voting on their party’s platform, which a committee drafted and approved in late July. The 91-page document touches on several issues including the environment, policing, and health care.