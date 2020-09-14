Deputies search for missing newborn after mom leaves Florida hospital

WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A search is underway for a missing newborn after her mother left a Tampa hospital with her on Thursday, authorities said.

The infant, Brinae Sherman, was born at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital to 20-year-old Kanasia Johnson, deputies said.

According to deputies, Johnson’s parental rights had been terminated, and she had failed to inform her case manager that she was pregnant.

Johnson and the baby haven’t been seen since they left the hospital on Thursday, authorities said.

“We are very concerned for this infant, who is less than a week old, and our child protective investigators want to make contact with her mother as quickly as possible to ensure that this innocent child is safe,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are asking anyone who locates Johnson to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.”

