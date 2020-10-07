Derek Chauvin, officer charged in George Floyd’s death, released on bond

Derek Chauvin mugshot (Credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin, the officer charged in George Floyd’s death, was released on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond, according to FOX 9.

Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests, sometimes violent, around the world.

Court records show he posted a non-cash bond on Wednesday.

Chauvin is awaiting a March 8 trial date. He was being held at Oak Park Heights, a maximum-security prison in Minnesota since May 31.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Former officer J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.

Attorneys for all four men have said pretrial publicity has made it impossible for them to receive a fair trial in Hennepin County, and they have asked for the trial to be moved.

Judge Peter Cahill has not ruled on that request. A ruling is expected by Oct. 15.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

