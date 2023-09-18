EL SEGUNDO, CA and IRVING, TX (Sept. 18, 2023) — DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) have officially reached a comprehensive new multi-year distribution agreement covering 176 Nexstar-owned local television stations and the company’s national cable news network, NewsNation. This follows the return of the television stations and NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse on the morning of Sept. 17.

Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.

DIRECTV and Nexstar greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers during this negotiation.