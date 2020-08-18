DNC Debrief Day 2: Rising leaders and an emotional plea

(NEXSTAR) – On Tuesday’s DNC Debrief- America is talking about Michelle Obama’s emotional plea to the nation last night not to re-elect President Donald Trump, how her words are resonating with voters.

Day 2 of the DNC focuses on leadership and will feature some of the rising leaders in the party. Long Beach, California Mayor Robert Garcia joins us before tonight’s speech, which comes shortly after losing his mother to COVID.

Then, we will head to the Lone Star State where Texan Democrats feel lonely after being snubbed by the DNC.

The show is streaming all this week at 3:30/2:30 PM CST.