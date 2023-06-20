RICHMOND, VA (WVNS) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced his team has prosecuted Bhagavan Antle, more commonly known as “Doc Antle” from the Netflix series “Tiger King”.

Doc Antle was accused of illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Frederick County, Virginia. The lions were put on display for profit at Doc Antle’s zoo business in South Carolina. On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, a Frederick county jury convicted Doc Antle of two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and two felony counts of conspiracy to traffic wildlife.

“Virginia’s animal cruelty laws are not taken lightly by my office. I’m proud of my Animal Law Unit for their tireless work and I’m thrilled that the jury not only agreed with us but sent a message that Virginia does not tolerate wildlife animal trafficking.” Virginia Attorney General Miyares.

Doc Antle’s sentencing is scheduled for September 14, 2023 where he will face up to 20 years in prison as each of the felony counts of buying an endangered animal carry a maximum punishment of five years.