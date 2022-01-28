Dog expected to make full recovery after being set on fire in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – A Union County man is facing charges after he was accused of torturing a dog by setting him on fire.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antonio Gant this past Wednesday.

Investigators said Gant took a gasoline can, poured it on his dog, and set him on fire. Luckily, the dog is expected to make a full recovery.

The dog, Miller, was burned severely on New Year’s Day and has months of healing ahead of him.

“He still holds up a bag leg because there’s so much burn underneath his stomach,” said Ashley Hamilton.

Miller suffered second and third-degree burns all over his body.

“He has some on the side, a lot was on one side and underneath, and his ears. I think he was probably rolling around in the grass, which caused the fire to get his ears,” said Hamilton.

Ashley Hamilton runs a rescue group, she’s now taking care of Miller.

“At first, it was hard. I think he has some PTSD, or some trauma. He’s very fearful, but he’s not aggressive,” she said.

Antonio Gant (From: Union Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“This one here is unique. We haven’t, as far as I’ve been at the Sheriff’s Office and the city, this is the first one I’ve heard of a dog being set on fire,” said Captain Scott Coffer of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

He says the incident happened on Mill Avenue. Gant was charged with ill-treatment of animals, which is a felony.

“You take it to extreme lengths when you grab a gasoline can and a lighter,” said Captain Coffer.

Miller has undergone multiple surgeries.

“So, it’s a lot of antibiotics and he’s on pain medicine that he takes twice a day, which helps with the pain,” said Hamilton.

But when he’s recovered, Hamilton said he’ll be adopted by a Connecticut family.

“He loves to play, loves to play. All day you can tell he’s scared of certain things, mainly men, but he still loves to play,” she said.

Captain Coffer said Gant will have his initial appearance in court on April 12.

If convicted, Captain Coffer said his punishment could be anywhere from a $5,000 fine to 5 years in prison.

Gant was given bond and is now out of jail.