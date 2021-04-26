 

Driver unhurt after crash leaves car suspended upside down from utility wires

National

by: Slater Teague/WJHL,

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash left a car suspended upside down by utility wires in Tennessee, and the driver, who was uninjured, has now been charged.

The single-car crash — involving a 2005 Toyota Corolla — happened Thursday afternoon off Blountville Highway.

Police say the driver may have turned at high speeds onto a street off the highway, resulting in the vehicle crossing the roadway, riding a utility pole’s guy wires, then ultimately coming to rest suspended by the wires.

  • (Photo: WJHL)
  • (Photo: WJHL)
  • (Photo: WJHL)
  • (Photo: WJHL)
  • (Photo: WJHL)
  • (Photo: Bristol TN Police Dept.)
  • (Photo: Bristol TN Police Dept.)

The driver, a 31-year-old Bristol, Virginia, man, has been charged with driving on a suspended license, reckless driving and violation of the financial responsibility law.

Police say the crash also caused a power outage for some living near the crash scene.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 82° 58°

Tuesday

85° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 85° 62°

Wednesday

87° / 62°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 6% 87° 62°

Thursday

86° / 69°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 86° 69°

Friday

74° / 56°
Showers
Showers 48% 74° 56°

Saturday

77° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 56°

Sunday

80° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 21% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

77°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
66°

65°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

65°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
64°

62°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
62°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°

60°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
60°

59°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
59°

61°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
61°

64°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
64°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
69°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories