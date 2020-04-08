Economists fear coronavirus will infect America’s housing market

WASHINGTON- Economists fear that coronavirus relief is postponing a housing crisis similar to 2008.

Moratoriums on foreclosures and evictions are working now, but when they end, landlords will still want and need back rent.

“Eventually the rent will be due,” said Solomon Greene with the Urban Institute.

Greene warns the coronavirus crisis could be followed by a housing crisis.

He says millions of Americans need long-term solutions to keep them from losing their homes, if their jobs don’t survive the pandemic.

The $2 trillion Coronavirus Relief Law does give temporary protection from eviction and foreclosure for some Americans, but Greene says Congress must provide long-term support for many more of us.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown agrees. Brown says building more affordable housing is key.

Democratic lawmakers say they will not allow a flood of foreclosures and evictions, like those caused by the financial crisis in 2008.

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos says families, not banks must come first.

However, Kansas Republican Ron Estes says Congress should wait a bit before acting. He argues the money already in the pipeline from the stimulus package might be enough.

