 

Elaine Chao, US transportation chief, resigns after Capitol attack

by: Elyse Russo and Char'Nese Turner

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO: Elaine Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation speaks at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2019 (GES 2019) in The Hague, Netherlands June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Thursday she would resign after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Chao, the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said her resignation would take effect Monday, Jan. 11. She said the attack “has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

She said her department will continue to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to head the department, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Chao shared her full statement on her Twitter account:

Chao’s resignation comes as several other White House aides have also stepped down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

