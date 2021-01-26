 

Elderly woman killed, 5 others hurt in Portland car rampage

National
Posted: / Updated:

Police investigate after a driver struck and injured at least five people over a 20-block stretch of Southeast Portland, Ore., before crashing and fleeing on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, according to witnesses. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A motorist repeatedly drove into people along streets and sidewalks in Portland, Oregon, on Monday, killing an elderly woman who was dragged beneath the wheels. The man then tried to flee on foot but neighbors surrounded him until police arrived and wrestled him into custody.

Five other people were hurt and taken to hospitals. Authorities said they believe more people were hurt who did not need ambulance transport.

Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. that a driver had hit a pedestrian, according to Portland Police Bureau spokesman Derek Carmon.

Additional calls then came from people saying a person driving the same suspect vehicle, a Honda Element, was striking other people and vehicles, he said.

Larry Wolfe told The Oregonian/OregonLive that he had an appointment to meet the person who was killed, a woman in her 70s. He said he saw her get hit by the car and scream, and was walking toward her when the car came back, hit her again, did a U-turn and dragged her along the pavement.

The motorist eventually crashed the Honda a final time, fled on foot and with help from the community, was apprehended by police, Carmon said. A group of people saw him run from the scene and corralled him until police were able to take him into custody.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the driver or his victims. The crime scene spans at least 15 city blocks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 69° 56°

Wednesday

62° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 83% 62° 36°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

57° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 35°

Saturday

60° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 60° 50°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Rain
Rain 67% 68° 44°

Monday

51° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 51° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
69°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
5%
67°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

63°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
63°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
18%
62°

60°

11 PM
Showers
47%
60°

60°

12 AM
Showers
58%
60°

60°

1 AM
Rain
69%
60°

60°

2 AM
Light Rain
73%
60°

59°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
59°

59°

4 AM
Rain
75%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
88%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
82%
58°

57°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
83%
57°

56°

9 AM
Light Rain
76%
56°

56°

10 AM
Light Rain
61%
56°

57°

11 AM
Rain
68%
57°

57°

12 PM
Showers
51%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories