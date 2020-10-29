F-16s intercept aircraft over Trump rally in Arizona

National

by: 8NewsNow staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) US Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted an unauthorized aircraft in a restricted area over a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Wednesday.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said the aircraft was not communicating when it entered the restricted zone, failing to respond to intercept procedures. NORAD F-16s escorted the aircraft from the area.

Trump and others at the rally took note of the aircraft, and Trump even commented about the presence of an Arizona official at the event who was probably the only one present who could fly the plane.

He added, “How about that? How about that? I wonder if the fake news caught that. I love it. You don’t know how hard it is to get Democrats to pay for that stuff.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 51°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 51°

Friday

68° / 50°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

70° / 57°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 57°

Sunday

73° / 41°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 73° 41°

Monday

61° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 61° 40°

Tuesday

67° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 45°

Wednesday

71° / 51°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 71° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

70°

7 PM
Clear
0%
70°

66°

8 PM
Clear
0%
66°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

57°

11 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

1 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

2 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

54°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories