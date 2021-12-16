Fairfield City Schools move classes online Friday over TikTok threat

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 photo, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield City Schools will hold classes online Friday out of an abundance of caution following a viral TikTok threat.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Regina Thompson said that while the threat is not thought to be credible, the move to e-learning is an added safety measure.

“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district,” Thompson wrote in the letter.

Thompson said that “an increased police presence” will patrol campus “as an added precaution.”

School districts across the country have responded similarly to the viral threat, moving classes online or canceling them altogether.

“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” Thompson wrote. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.”