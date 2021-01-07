 

Falkville man among those arrested at U.S. Capitol riot

National
Posted: / Updated:

Supporters of President Donald Trump are escorted by U.S. Capitol Police officers and loaded to vehicles following arrests as violence erupted at the Capitol after demonstrators breached the security and stormed the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Falkville man is one of 14 people arrested by U.S. Capitol Police during Wednesday’s riot.

Lonnie Coffman was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, having an unregistered firearm and having unregistered ammunition, according to police.

Coffman — initially incorrectly identified by police as Lonnie Zoffman — was one of 14 people listed in the arrests made at the U.S. Capitol in Wednesday’s riot that started during a Save America rally that resulted in protestors storming the Capitol building. The riot ended with police shooting and killing one woman, and police said three other people died from medical emergencies.

Police did not release any more information about Coffman’s arrest.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it has had no past interactions with Coffman. A search of Alabama’s online court records revealed no past criminal record.

Police said they are working to identify more people and make arrests connected to the riot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

