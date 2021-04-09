 

Farmer finds car wedged in his truck, 2 people dead inside

National
Posted: / Updated:

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The driver of a large farm vehicle in Vermont arrived at his field to find a car wedged in the frame and the two occupants dead inside, police say.

The driver of the farm vehicle, a truck equipped to spread fertilizer, told Bennington police he thought he had blown a tire as he drove on Vermont Route 9.

But police say a car driven by Charles Schichtl, 85, had rear-ended the vehicle. He and Lorranie Schichtl, 82, both of Petersburg, New York, were pronounced dead.

The driver of the farm truck was not injured. Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

62° / 61°
Fair
Fair 0% 62° 61°

Saturday

69° / 58°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 69° 58°

Sunday

76° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 51°

Monday

83° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 83° 56°

Tuesday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 81° 59°

Wednesday

73° / 55°
Few Showers
Few Showers 35% 73° 55°

Thursday

74° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

62°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
62°

64°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

3 AM
Cloudy
22%
64°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
64°

64°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
64°

64°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
64°

64°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
64°

64°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
64°

64°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
64°

66°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
66°

67°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
67°

68°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
68°

67°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
67°

66°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
66°

67°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°

68°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°

69°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
68°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
64°

62°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
62°

Don't Miss