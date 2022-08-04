MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A man who was in critical condition following a wrong-way fatal crash that killed his wife, four children and two others, died Wednesday.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Thomas Dobosz, 32, died Wednesday morning at Loyola Medical Center from the injuries he sustained from the crash.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. last Sunday on I-90 near mile marker 33, about 50 miles from Chicago.

Illinois State Police said that Thomas Dobosz and his 31-year-old wife, Lauren Dobosz—both from Rolling Meadows—were driving westbound on I-90 in a full-size Chevrolet van carrying five children when a wrong-way driver collided with them head-on, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

According to ISP, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez was driving the wrong way “for unknown reasons.”

Lauren Dobosz and the five children, ages 5 to 13: Ella, Nicky, Lucas, Emma and Emma’s 13-year-old friend, were all killed.

Fernandez—who was from Carpentersville—also died, according to authorities.

At the time, Thomas Dobosz was the lone survivor of the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the couple says they had four children. He believes the fifth child involved in the crash was a friend of their oldest child.

“The kids were very friendly,” David Moreno said. “They were always talkative. We would always run into them at the supermarket.”

The family was heavily involved in the local cheer community with the Oriole Park Falcons.