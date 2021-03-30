FBI arrests Etowah County garage owner in Capitol insurrection

An Etowah County man arrested on charges of entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot by supporters of President Donald Trump greeted FBI agents at his business by saying “I wondered when y’all were going to show up.”

Russell Dean Alford, 60, of Hokes Bluff, is charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and unlawfully demonstrating outside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to an affidavit filed by an FBI agent in U.S. District Court, Alford told FBI investigators he attended the Jan. 6. event because he thought it would be his last chance to attend a Trump rally, which he had wanted to do for some time.

When FBI agents showed up at Alford’s Paint and Body Shop to talk with him, Alford said “I wondered when y’all were going to show up. Guess you’ve seen the videos on my Facebook page,” according to the affidavit. He then asked if they were there to take him to jail, they said.

After explaining why he attended the rally, Alford told them he went with the crowd to the Capitol and entered the building through a door that had been broken open, according to the affidavit.

Agents said he also showed them video on his mobile phone that he had taken inside the Capitol.

Images of Alford in the Capitol from surveillance video and from Alford’s own YouTube channel also were included in the affidavit. Agents said Alford provided them with photos and videos he had taken on his phone.

After his initial court appearance Monday, Alford was released on $5,500 bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.