FBI asks for nationwide help in identifying male who may have information in child sexual exploitation case

National

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The FBI is asking for nationwide help in identifying an unknown man who may, as a release from the FBI says, have critical information about a child victim’s identity in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The man is being labeled as John Doe 42. The man is described as a white male, between the ages of 50 to 65-years-old. According to authorities, there is a video depicting John Doe 42 that was made in October 2015. The FBI says John Doe 42 can be heard speaking English in the video.

The FBI says they do not know where John Doe 42 is residing, which is why the bureau sent out a nationwide search.

If you have any information concerning this case, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

76° / 55°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 76° 55°

Thursday

82° / 54°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 82° 54°

Friday

72° / 49°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 49°

Saturday

74° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 54°

Sunday

77° / 57°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 77° 57°

Monday

76° / 53°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 76° 53°

Tuesday

75° / 55°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

75°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

75°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

64°

11 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

12 AM
Clear
10%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
10%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

5 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
57°

60°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
60°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

71°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories