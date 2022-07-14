(WRBL) – The FBI is attempting identify a woman in connection to a child sexual exploitation investigation. Investigators are referring to the woman as Jane Doe 46.

According to officials, “it is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.”

The FBI is releasing images of the woman taken from a video believed to have been created in May 2022. In the video the woman is shown with a child. She is described as a white female with a distinctive tattoo on her left wrist. Her face is not visible in the video, but she is heard speaking English.

Details about a location connected to the investigation were not included in the news release.

If you have any information concerning this case, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.