FBI helping search for missing Mississippi teen Nathan Corravubias, last seen May 29

WALNUT, Miss. (WRBL) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is helping authorities search for a missing Mississippi teenager who was last seen on May 29.

Nathan Corravubias, 14, was last seen on May 29 in Walnut, Miss. near County Road 772 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Nathan is describbed as 5’7″ and weighing around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say Nathan has autism, disruptive mood dysregulation, and bipolar disorder.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

The Walnut, Miss. Police Department, Sheriff’s Offices in Alcorn and Tippah Counties, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are now being assisted by the FBI in the search for Nathan.

In a statement from the FBI, officials note that there is no specific evidence that Nathan is coming to Georgia, but that since has been missing for seven days, he could have traveled anywhere, so they are “casting a wide net.”

Anyone with information about Nathan’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can reach the FBI JAckson Field Office at 601-948-5000.

A “missing poster” will also be featured on FBI.gov and the FBI’s social media accounts, as well as on accounts from partnering agencies.