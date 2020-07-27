FDA expands hand sanitizer recall list

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CBS)-The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now has over 75 different hand sanitizer products on its recall list that have tested positive for a toxic chemical.

The FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that they’ve seen an increase in products labeled to contain ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, but that have tested positive for methanol contamination.

Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested.

The FDA says methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Wednesday

86° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 86° 73°

Thursday

86° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 73°

Friday

92° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 92° 73°

Saturday

94° / 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 94° 72°

Sunday

94° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories