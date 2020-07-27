FDA expands hand sanitizer recall list

(CBS)-The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now has over 75 different hand sanitizer products on its recall list that have tested positive for a toxic chemical.

The FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that they’ve seen an increase in products labeled to contain ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, but that have tested positive for methanol contamination.

Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested.

The FDA says methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizer