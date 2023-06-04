(KTLA) – Could Prince Harry have his U.S. visa revoked? A federal court hearing is coming up to decide that.

The Heritage Foundation has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to see if rules were followed in granting the Duke of Sussex his visa. The Heritage Foundation is a D.C.-based conservative think tank.

The move comes after Harry revealed in his memoir “Spare” that he had used drugs at one time.

“Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad,” court documents obtained by CBS News read.

“United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States. Intense media coverage has also surfaced the question of whether DHS may have improperly granted the Duke of Sussex a waiver to enter the Country on a non-immigrant visa given his history of admissions to the essential elements of drug offenses,” the document continued.

The Heritage Foundation states that, under U.S. immigration law, evidence of past drug use can be used as grounds to reject a visa application.

The think tank is also seeking to have the duke’s file unsealed citing “immense public interest.” The group filed the action under the Freedom of Information Act.

The hearing is slated for June 6 in Washington, D.C.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, currently reside in Montecito, California. The unincorporated town in Santa Barbara County is home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ellen DeGeneres and more.

Harry and Meghan made the move to California in March 2020 following their exit from the British Royal family. They first settled in Los Angeles at Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills mansion before purchasing a home in Montecito that summer.