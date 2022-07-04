Crews from the Webb City fire department battle a structure fire that broke out Friday afternoon (7/1) inside an auto repair shop.

Fire at auto repair shop determined to be accidental

WEBB CITY, Mo. — After investigating a fire that caused an auto repair shop to become “a total loss,” officials with the Webb City Fire Department have determined the cause.

Friday afternoon (7/1) the Webb City Fire Department, along with three other departments from surrounding cities, were called to battle a structure fire at C.B.D. Auto+, near downtown Webb City.

When crews arrived, the building was fully engulphed in flames, however firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

Today (7/4), The Webb City Fire Department released the official cause of that fire, which was ruled as accidental.

The investigation report stated that a shop worker was welding on a vehicle’s roll cage, which was parked inside one of the auto repair shop’s garage bays.

While welding, a customer came into the shop, requesting assistance with his vehicle.

The Webb City Fire Department said the shop employee walked away from the welding equipment to assist the customer.

Shortly after, fire was seen coming from the vehicle the employee was welding on.

Everyone was able to evacuate the auto shop safely and no injuries were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY





Fire crews from Webb City, along with crews from three other local departments, respond to a structure fire at C.B.D. Auto+ near downtown.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Multiple departments respond to structure fire near downtown Webb City.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday (7/1), the Webb City Fire Department was called to C.B.D. Auto+, an automotive repair shop located at 501 North Main Street (at the intersection of North Main Street and East Wood Street).

When emergency crews arrived just minutes after the initial call, Battalion Chief Jeremy Denton with Webb City Fire said two vehicles parked inside the shop’s garage bays were fully engulfed in flames and the fire was quickly spreading.

The business was open to customers when the fire broke out, and at least one employee was inside the building when the fire started.

Due to the intensity of the fire and the high outdoor temperature, three other fire departments including Oronogo, Carterville and Joplin were also called to the scene to provide mutual aid.

Battalion Chief Denton said fire crews had the fire under control within thirty minutes of arriving, but worked for over an hour to knock down hot spots within the building.

Everyone was able to evacuate the auto shop safely and no injuries occurred.

While crews worked to fully extinguish the fire, Webb City Police closed North Main Street for nearly two hours.

C.B.D. Auto+ is considered to be a total loss, due to the intensity of the fire, said Battalion Chief Denton.