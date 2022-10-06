NEW YORK (AP) – A fire broke out late Wednesday at an Amazon facility in upstate New York that’s voting in a union election next week.

Amazon is calling the incident a small fire, and says it was contained to a compactor located just outside the doors of a loading dock.

Police in Schodack, the town where the facility is located, say the fire was likely caused by mechanical failure.

Police say workers were evacuated and no injuries were reported. The company sent employees home with pay and has canceled the day shift on Thursday.

The incident at the warehouse follows two other fires at Amazon facilities this week.