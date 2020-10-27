Fired Winthrop U. police officer faces 49 additional charges of sex crimes against minors

Charles Price (courtesy of SLED)

A now-fired Winthrop University police officer has been charged with 49 additional warrants for sex crimes against minors.

It comes after Winthrop officials were originally notified by the State Law Enforcement Division in September of an active criminal investigation into one of its officers, 48-year-old Charles Price.

Price was first arrested and charged with sex assault in the first degree and two counts of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor under 11-years-old.

 Price, 48, of Rock Hill, was charged with the following additional charges: 

• 9 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor under 11 years of age firstdegree.
• 13 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor victim 11 to 14 years of age second-degree. 
• 8 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct third-degree. 
• 18 counts of Incest. 
• 1 count of Kidnapping.

This brings the total number of charges to 52. Price is a former law enforcement officer with the Winthrop University Police Department. 

The SLED investigation was requested by the York County Sheriff’s Office. Price was booked at the York County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. 

Some the warrants state the sexual battery was accomplished by Price threatening “to commit suicide and/or by physical force.”

