First on 3: Columbus textile mill to close, employees were told this week
COLUMBUS (WRBL) - A longtime Columbus textile manufacturing plant is closing and more than 80 employees will be losing their jobs at the end of July.
Gildan Yarn management told employees at its 3331 Fourth Avenue facility this week that the plant will be closing in 60 days, Gildan Vice President for Corporate Marketing and Communications Garry Bell told News 3 Friday morning.
The Gildan plant in Corporate Ridge will not be impacted by the closure and layoffs, Bell said.
More than 30 Gildan employees at the Fourth Avenue plant have been transferred to the Corporate Ridge facility in anticipation of the closing, Bell said.
Gildan has six yarn-spinning facilities in the U.S., two currently in Columbus, one in Cedartown, Ga., and the others in North Carolina.
The Fourth Avenue facility that is being closed produces yarn for socks sold under the Gildan name and other labels. The demand for that product has decreased, causing the shutdown, Bell said.
The mill that is being closed is formerly an old Swift Spinning Mill. It sits directly behind a privately-owned building on Second Avenue that has the sign "Might as Well" on it. The "Might as Well" was the old warehouse for the Swift Spinning operation.
