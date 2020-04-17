First US astronaut launch since 2011 will be in May

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Next month, human spaceflight will return to US soil after nearly a decade.

NASA announced Friday that Space-X will launch two american astronauts to the international space station.

Liftoff is scheduled for May 27th from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

It will be the first time a rocket carries astronauts into orbit from the United States since NASA’s space shuttle program retired in 2011.

It will also be the first crewed mission for Space-X since its founding 18 years ago.

Because of COVID-19, spectators will not be allowed to gather at viewing sites or beaches along Florida’s space coast.

Only a limited number of reporters will be allowed on site, and NASA says it will not host any members of the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories