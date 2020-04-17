First US astronaut launch since 2011 will be in May

(CNN) – Next month, human spaceflight will return to US soil after nearly a decade.

NASA announced Friday that Space-X will launch two american astronauts to the international space station.

Liftoff is scheduled for May 27th from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

It will be the first time a rocket carries astronauts into orbit from the United States since NASA’s space shuttle program retired in 2011.

It will also be the first crewed mission for Space-X since its founding 18 years ago.

Because of COVID-19, spectators will not be allowed to gather at viewing sites or beaches along Florida’s space coast.

Only a limited number of reporters will be allowed on site, and NASA says it will not host any members of the public.