Five people, including four children, killed in East Texas head-on collision

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – Five people were killed in a wreck Sunday afternoon in Deep East Texas, according to DPS officials.

The wreck was located two miles from Center on FM 2026 and occurred just after 5:30 p.m.

The preliminary report states that 30-year-old Michael Masterson of Center was traveling west. For unknown reasons, his car crossed over the center line.

His car struck head-on with a 2019 GMC driven by 15-year-old Mackenzie Parks, from Tenaha.

Masterson was taken to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for treatment. Three children traveling with Masterson were pronounced dead at the scene, including:

10-year-old Tori Hogan

4-year-old Ella Masterson

2-year-old Mason Masterson

Parks was also taken to LSU Medical Center, where she later died. There were two other passengers in her car.

61-year-old Sandra Parks was pronounced dead at the scene. 15-year-old Mason Parks was taken to LSU Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.