Florida investigators searching for stabbing suspect

by: S. Brady Calhoun

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder case.

Detectives said Franky “Listo” Carrillo, 18, stabbed a juvenile at a condo in Panama City Beach on July 20. The victim survive the incident when he was able to get away from the suspect and pull a fire alarm, according to the incident report.

Franky Listo Carrillo

Other people in the condo rushed to the victim’s aid and were able to stem the bleeding from multiple stab wounds until first responders arrived, the report states.

Investigators said Carillo recently traveled with the victim from Virginia to Panama City Beach to meet a group of people: Delores Olivia Penalber, Pablo Asturias, Gregory Gabriel Gonzalez, and Destiney Christine Medina. The four had recently traveled to the Panama City area from Los Angeles, California. Those four were arrested on drug charges during the investigation into the stabbing.

Carrillo is known to have ties to Virginia, Georgia and Los Angeles, California, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Franky “Listo” Carillo is asked to notify law enforcement immediately. Call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 or Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS (8477).

