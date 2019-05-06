Florida man claims demons made him batter pregnant woman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) - A Pasco County man who was arrested for battering a pregnant woman claims demons took over his body and made him do it, deputies say.

Pasco deputies arrested 26-year-old Matthew Douglas Saturday night at his home in Hudson.

Deputies were called to the home around 10:30 to investigate a domestic battery call. When they got to the scene, deputies say Douglas refused to cooperate and wouldn't state his name.

Douglas was detained and put in the back of a patrol car. He later provided his name and admitted he didn't want to cooperate originally because he knew there was a warrant out for his arrest, deputies say.

According to the arrest report, Douglas told deputies demons took over his body and made him black out. He said that may have led him to become physical with his the pregnant woman, deputies noted in the report.

The victim, who is 18 weeks pregnant, told deputies she was playing Xbox Saturday night when Douglas told her to go to sleep. Douglas turned the game system off, but the victim turned it back on.

That's when the victim says Douglas grabbed her around the neck and started to choke her, the arrest report says. The victim told deputies she couldn't breathe and was scared. Deputies noted in the arrest report that the victim had a small area of bruising on her neck and three long scratch marks.

Douglas was charged with domestic aggravated battery on a pregnant female. He was taken to the Land O' Lakes Detention Center.