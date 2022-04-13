FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Fort Walton Beach was sentenced Tuesday afternoon for his involvement in the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Timothy O’Malley was sentenced April 12 to two years of probation and will pay a $10 special assessment on count four which is parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He must also serve 20 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution.

The following three counts were dismissed:

Count one – Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Count two – Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Count three – Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Timothy O’ Malley reached a plea agreement in December.