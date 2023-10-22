LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after multiple people saw him moving a murder victim’s body, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to Deeson Road in Lakeland for a shooting. Investigators said the victim went to a nearby property and met with suspect Shannon Owens, 31, of Winter Haven.

A gunshot was heard in the area shortly after the two individuals met, according to the sheriff’s office. Several witnesses saw Owens trying to remove the victim’s body — which had an upper body gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives said the witnesses detained Owens until first responders got to the scene.

“I commend the work of our deputies and detectives who worked hard to determine what happened and hold the person responsible for this murder accountable,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Deputies said Owens faces charges of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and several out-of-county warrants. Authorities did not release the victim’s name but said the investigation is still open and active.