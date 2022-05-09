FLORENCE, Ala (WHNT) – A vehicle connected to the disappearance of a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office employee and an inmate was returned to Florence Monday afternoon.

The 2007 rust-colored Ford Edge was dropped off at the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office just after 12:30 p.m. The Edge was found in Williamson County, Tennessee Friday afternoon. Casey White and Vicky White apparently tried to spray paint the car a green color, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Vicky White, the former assistant director of corrections, and Casey White (no relation), an inmate who confessed to the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway, were last seen April 29. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Vicky told a corrections deputy to prepare Casey for a mental evaluation at the Lauderdale County Courthouse. The pair left the jail at 9:41 a.m. and she told the booking officer she was going to drop Casey off at the courthouse before heading to a health clinic because she wasn’t feeling well.

The pair then switched cars – to the Edge – at a nearby Sunoco before driving away in an unknown direction.

Singleton held a press conference about the case on Friday afternoon. Singleton explained that the SUV was found before the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office knew they were missing.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and a $5,000 reward for Vicky White.

In addition to the reward offered by the U.S. Marshal, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Friday, a $10,000 award for the capture and arrest of both Casey White and Vicky White.

If you see them, you can call the USMS at 1-800-336-0102.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are assisting in the search and have all provided detailed information about the escape, which Singleton said involved preparation, such as parking the Ford Edge near the hotel where she was staying the week before the escape. Here’s what we know.