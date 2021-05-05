 

Frozen spaghetti meals recalled over allergy risk, misbranding

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Credit: FSIS)

(NEXSTAR) — Bellisio Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 3,927 pounds of “Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce” products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The Jackson, Ohio, company found that soy-containing ingredients may have mixed with the recalled product, which normally contains no soy. In addition, soy is not declared on the product label. 

The frozen not-ready-to-eat spaghetti with meat sauce items were produced on April 22. The product has an 8.5- ounce paperboard tray with lid packages containing “Michelina’s Spaghetti with Meat Sauce” with lot code J1112N8, “BEST BY 22APR2022” and a UPC code of “7 17854 10503 9” on the bottom label.

The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers who purchased the products should not to consume them. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

78° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 78° 56°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 78° 54°

Friday

74° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 74° 49°

Saturday

80° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 80° 56°

Sunday

87° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 87° 66°

Monday

78° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 78° 62°

Tuesday

80° / 62°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 80° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

3 PM
Cloudy
13%
74°

75°

4 PM
Cloudy
13%
75°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

77°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
75°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
72°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
69°

67°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
67°

65°

1 AM
Clear
6%
65°

63°

2 AM
Clear
6%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
6%
62°

61°

4 AM
Clear
6%
61°

60°

5 AM
Clear
6%
60°

59°

6 AM
Clear
6%
59°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
57°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
59°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
62°

65°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
65°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

75°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories