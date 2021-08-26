Gov. Kay Ivey: Flags to be at half-staff in remembrance of service members lost to terrorism in Kabul

ALABAMA (WRBL) — In a news release from Governor Kay Ivey, flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30.

Following the presidential proclamation, Gov. Ivey is directing flags to be displayed at half-staff in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims who were killed in the attack on the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

She says in her release, “The state of Alabama joins our fellow Americans and allies in mourning the loss of our American patriots and the brave other victims in Afghanistan. We pray for their loved ones to be comforted during their time of grieving, those injured in the attack and for all of our service members, citizens and cohorts to make it home safely. The sacrifice of those we lost today and in the years before is not in vain, and our support remains steadfast for the U.S. Armed Forces.”

In President Biden’s proclamation, it was ordered that the flag will be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, on all naval vessels in the District of Columbia and across the United States, at all United States embassies, legislations, consular offices and other facilities abroad until sunset on Monday.