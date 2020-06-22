Gun violence spikes across America during Father’s Day weekend

(CNN)- A string of shootings over Father’s Day weekend have killed at least a dozen people and left many more injured.

In Chicago, a 3-year-old died after being shot in the back. That youngster was just one of four children killed by gunfire in Chicago this Father’s Day weekend.

At least sixty people were shot in the city, nine fatally, as of Sunday morning.

“Shut this west side down until we find out who discharged that weapon and took the like of this baby,” said Chicago Community Activist Andrew Holmes.

Community leaders are offering a $2500 dollar reward for information about the 3-year-old’s murder.

“We’re going to be asking this community to step-up with any type of information,” said Chicago Police Chief Fred Walker.

Gun violence also happened in Minneapolis this past weekend.

“I saw people just shooting. Just 30, 40, 50 shots, I don’t know. It sounded like an automatic gun,” said Fred Hwang who witnessed the Minneapolis shooting.

One person died and eleven more were injured during a shooting on a crowded street.

“We felt and heard bullets whizzing by our heads,” said another witness, Erik Thompson.

Minneapolis’ Chief of Police says the city is seeing an uptick of violence in the city.

“The violence has to stop,” said Chief Medaria Arradondo.

In Syracuse, New York, at least nine people between the ages of 17 and 53 were shot at a large gathering.

“Several hundred individuals that began running towards officers saying that individuals were shooting from the crowd,” said Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner.

And in Seattle one person was shot and killed in the so-called ‘autonomous zone,” a section of the city taken over by protesters.