Guntersville nurse dies of COVID-19 Thursday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – According to the Marshall Medical Center South, a caregiver passed away due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Bonita Long was an ED nurse at Marsh Medical Center South, according to the Alabama Emergency Nurses Association(ALENA). They say she was on the front line caring for patients until she became ill.

Marshall Medical says their thoughts and prayers are with her family and colleagues.

“This is a tremendous loss for our health system. This special nurse made a difference in the lives of so many people. She will be remembered fondly with deep respect for her contributions to patient care. Please keep this family in your prayers as well as all of our staff members who worked closely with this exceptional nurse,” said Kathy Woodruff the Marshall Medical Centers’ Chief Nursing Officer.

They say the loss of a member of our Marshall Medical Center family is evidence of the countless number of front line employees who leave their loved ones every day to protect your loved ones.

