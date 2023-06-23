MUNCIE, Ind. (WXIN) — Happy Gilmore will be golfing for Ball State University in 2024.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Bloomington South golfer Happy Gilmore — who made the All-State Team two years in a row — has committed to continuing his golfing career as a member of the Ball State Men’s Golf Team.

Born Landon James Gilmore, the young golfer said he’s had a love for the game since he was old enough to swing a club. Gilmore was bestowed the nickname “Happy” — in reference to the famous 1996 comedy starring Adam Sandler — by a heckler after Gilmore won a long drive competition at age 9. Bloomington’s own Happy Gilmore has been competing under the name ever since.

But don’t worry, Gilmore only busts out the “Happy Gilmore Swing” for fun. Never in a competition.

Gilmore spent his youth playing in golf tours including the U.S. Kids Tour where he played in the championship in 2015, 2018 and 2019. He also competed in the Hurricane National Championships and was named the National Hurricane Player of the Year in 2020 and played in the World Stars of Golf in Las Vegas in 2022, among his many accomplishments.

During Gilmore’s sophomore season at Bloomington South, the golfer with the famous name averaged 73 strokes per 18 holes and was named the Herald Times area player of the year.

Gilmore took to Twitter to announce his commitment to Ball State where he said he was grateful for the opportunity to play with Coach Mike Fleck.

Adam Sandler lent his support, tweeting “Go get em Happy. Pulling for you” to Gilmore’s announcement.

Actor Christopher McDonald, who Sandler’s nemesis Shooter McGavin in the famous golf flick, couldn’t pass up a response — in character — to the real Happy’s Twitter announcement: “Congrats but I tell you what, you’d be something in one of those long drive contests. Hell, you’d probably make a very good living. Traveling around, hustling at driving ranges. Just a thought.”

Outside of golf, Gilmore said he likes basketball, bowling, swimming and going to Olive Garden.

And yes, his favorite movie is “Happy Gilmore.”

Chirp chirp, Shooter McGavin. Chirp chirp.