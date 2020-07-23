Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant dies from COVID-19, company confirms

National

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Airlines confirmed that one of their senior Los Angeles-based flight attendant died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

According to an email from the company’s President and CEO Peter Ingram, Jeff Kurtzman tested positive for the virus in California earlier this month.

Kurtzman joined the Hawaiian Airlines team in 1988 and “…over the past three decades had become well known to his In-Flight colleagues for his passion for discovering new places, people and cultures; his terrific sense of humor and knack for easy conversation; and his caring heart. He embodied the values of aloha and malama that we hold dear,” Ingram said.

Ingram said the company has reached out to Kurtzman’s husband and will offer all the support possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Saturday

91° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 60% 91° 74°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 74°

Monday

92° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 92° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 91° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
93°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories