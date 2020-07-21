High school miler Jim Ryun to receive Medal of Freedom

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is awarding the nation’s highest civilian honor to Jim Ryun, a former Kansas congressman who was the first high school runner to clock a mile in under 4 minutes.

Trump is scheduled to honor the three-time Olympian with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Friday.

The Wichita native entered the record books in 1964 at age 17 by becoming the first high school runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile with a time of 3 minutes, 59 seconds.

Ryun, now 73, went on to compete in three Olympic Games, winning a silver medal in 1968 in Mexico City. He later served 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The White House said Ryun is one of the most accomplished American runners.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors, the White House said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 95° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 95° 75°

Saturday

92° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 75°

Sunday

93° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

94°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories